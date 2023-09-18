Alia Bhatt drops happy pic with 'life partner' Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday; Athiya-Vaani shower love

Alia Bhatt, an exceptionally and supremely talented fireball has left the audiences and critics alike awestruck with her back to back spellbinding performances. Indeed, the Bollywood industry got its gem in 2012 with Student of the Year, where she featured alongside actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. While Alia’s acting chops have undoubtedly set a benchmark in Bollywood, on the personal front, she is a doting mother to baby Raha and the most loyal friend to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. On Akansha’s birthday, Alia uploaded a story for her. Check out what she has to say.

Alia Bhatt wishes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday, Athiya and Vaani join in

The friendship of Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor always strikes a chord. They have never missed a chance to set ‘best friend goals’ and the two always seem to be inseparable. Today, on Akansha’s birthday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with her and also penned a note saying, “Till death do us part.. Happy birthday my life partner.”

Meanwhile, actresses Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor also joined Alia in wishing her birthday. Sharing a picture with her on her Instagram stories, Athiya wrote, “Happy birthday to my sunshine, @akansharanjankapoor. I love you.” Vaani Kapoor too shared pictures with the birthday girl on Instagram and wished her by saying, “Happy Birthday my special one @akansharanjankapoor !!!! For your birthday I wanted to give you something wonderful but then you already have me. Have the bestest my doll.”

Check out how Akansha’s fans wished her on her birthday

It is not just a special day for Akansha but also for her fans as she turns a year older. A fan wished her saying, “Happy birthday special one” and other fans said, “Happy Birthday good wishes”, and “Happy birthday”.

