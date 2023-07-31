Alia Bhatt drops happy picture with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for loving Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On the occasion of completing 25 years as a director, Karan Johar released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on July 28 with a bombastic cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. As much as the Bollywood family is appreciating and loving the film, the audience is not far away as the film has minted Rs. 44.50 crores so far. To thank fans, Dharma Productions took to social media and shared the film's box office figures. "The celebrations of love get bigger and louder at the box office - your prem for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is unstoppable!" the production house wrote in a shared on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt thanked the audience; wrote “Love hain toh sab hain!!! (red hearts)”

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running well in theatres, actor Ranveer Singh and actress Alia Bhatt thanked everybody for their support. While Ranveer Singh thanked Bollywood celebrities for their generous review of the film, Alia Bhatt also thanked everybody for the love that is being shown. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself along with Rocky aka Ranveer Singh and director Karan Johar. In the caption, she wrote, “Love hain toh sab hain!!! (red hearts) From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. Eternally grateful! (yellow hearts) Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani (heart) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani” Have a look:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's collection so far

On the day of the release, the film earned Rs 10.50 crore, and it showed a big jump on Saturday by collecting Rs 15.50 crore, and on Sunday it earned Rs 18.50 crore. So, the total collection of three days stands at Rs 44.50 crore which is commendable.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh responds to Javed Akhtar's review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “Means the world coming…”