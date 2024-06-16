Alia Bhatt drops heartwarming PICS on her grandfather’s birth anniversary; calls him her ‘favorite storyteller’

Alia Bhatt often takes to social media to share glimpses of special moments with her loved ones. Today, June 16, marks the birth anniversary of Alia’s late grandfather.

On this occasion, Alia posted heartwarming throwback pictures and a sweet note. Her mother, Soni Razdan, also remembered her father.

Alia Bhatt shares her childhood picture with her grandfather on his birth anniversary

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and dropped a cute picture from her childhood. She was seen sitting alongside her grandfather. Another photograph showed her grandfather at a young age.

In the caption, Alia called him “my favorite storyteller” and wished, “happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever ..”

Have a look at Alia’s post!

Soni Razdan wishes her dad on his birth anniversary and Father’s Day

Meanwhile, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, shared an old picture with her father, as well as daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. As today’s date also marks Father’s Day 2024, Soni penned on her Instagram Stories, “How fitting that Father’s Day should fall on your birthday. Happy 96th wherever you may be daddy darling.” She also used a “Happy Father’s Day” sticker in her wish along with multiple hearts.

Check out the story here!

Alia Bhatt’s professional and personal front

Alia Bhatt made headlines for her appearance at the prestigious Met Gala event last month. Talking about her movies, Alia is gearing up for the release of her action thriller Jigra. She will be sharing the screen with actor Vedang Raina in the Vasan Bala directorial.

Apart from Jigra’s release on October 11, Alia will begin shooting for the untitled YRF Spy Universe movie with Sharvari Wagh. Then, she will move onto Love & War with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For this epic, slated for a Christmas 2025 release, Alia will reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir have been spending quality time with their daughter, Raha. They are often spotted at the construction site of their new home in order to check on its progress.

