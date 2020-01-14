Alia Bhatt drops a motion poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi and announces the FIRST LOOK to be out tomorrow

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a motion poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Along with it, the actress revealed the first look out date as well. Check it out.

had began shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi at the end of 2019. Now, as the new year 2020 is upon us, Alia shared the good news with her fans about Gangubai Kathiawadi this morning. The Raazi star unveiled a motion poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi and announced that the first look of the film will be out tomorrow. A while back, Alia had announced her association with Bhansali’s highly anticipated project based on the life of a prolific lady don who is also known as ‘Madam of Kamathipura.’

Alia wrote, "Gangubai," and shared the motion poster on social media with her fans. According to a book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai , Gangubai was a powerful woman back in the 1960s due to her connections with the underworld. When Alia and Bhansali had announced the project on social media, fans of the actress surely were intrigued to know about her role in Gangubai. Towards the end of 2019, Alia had shared a photo from the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film and it included one of her vanity van which had a name card of ‘gangubai’ outside.

As per the book, Gangubai was woman who was pushed into the world of prostitution at a young age but began to make money off it. However, she did have a soft corner for women who were forced into it. While only Alia’s name from the cast has been announced, certain reports suggest that will also be a part of the project. A report also suggested that Gully Boy actor VIjay Raaz will also be a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

