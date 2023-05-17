Alia Bhatt drops PICS from Gucci Cruise 2024 show; Finally solves the mystery of her ‘empty’ bag

Alia Bhatt was recently announced as the first Indian Global ambassador of the Italian luxury house Gucci. She is currently in Seoul, attending the Gucci Cruise Show 2024 in Seoul, Korea. The show was held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, and it brought together celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Shin Min-ah, and IU under one roof. Pictures of Alia Bhatt had been going viral on social media. Her transparent handbag especially caught a lot of attention, and netizens wondered if the bag was actually empty. Now, Alia has solved the mystery, while dropping the pictures from Gucci Cruise Show 2024.

Alia Bhatt at Gucci Cruise 2024 show

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the Gucci Cruise Show 2024. The first picture shows her posing outside the palace. She is seen in a short black dress with polka-dotted cut-outs, and black heels. Alia is seen holding the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. Another picture shows Alia Bhatt sitting with South Korean singer IU, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor Dakota Johnson and Blake Lee. In the next picture, Alia is seen posing happily with Marco Bizzarri, while another one shows Alia doing the Korean Heart pose. In the last picture, we see Alia gorging on some pizza!

Addressing those wondering about her transparent bag, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, “yes the bag was empty @gucci #guccicruise24.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Smashinggg,” along with heart and fire emojis, while celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar wrote, “That’s how you own it!!!” Fans went gaga over Alia and IU in one frame. While one Instagram user wrote, “OMG IU AND ALIA,” another one commented, “omgg my favs Aloo & IU in one frame.”

Meanwhile, as Alia became the first Indian Global ambassador for Gucci, she shared her excitement and wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

