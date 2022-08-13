Alia Bhatt drops Ranbir Kapoor’s VIDEO from their ‘babymoon’ as he vibes to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva

Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of hubby Ranbir Kapoor as they enjoy their time on their ‘babymoon’. For the unversed, we recently reported that parents-to-be Ranbir and Alia have jetted off to Italy for a quick vacation. Last week, the couple was spotted at the airport together as they left for their holiday. And now, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a new video featuring Ranbir, as the latter grooved to the newly-released song of their much-awaited upcoming film Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on vacation

A few moments back, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a video from scenic Italy. In the video, one can see Ranbir casually seated on a wall, overlooking a breathtaking view. The Shamshera actor is seen wearing a baggy blue shirt that he styled with a pair of blue denims. He also wore a pair of chic shades to complete his look. He looked effortlessly handsome with his disheveled hair look. As Alia pans the camera over to him, Ranbir can be seen adorning a wide smile and vibing to his song Deva Deva.

Sharing this video, Alia captioned the post, “the light of my life (three fire emojis)

Take a look: