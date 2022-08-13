Alia Bhatt drops Ranbir Kapoor’s VIDEO from their ‘babymoon’ as he vibes to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetted off to Italy for their babymoon last week.

by Priyakshi Sharma
Alia Bhatt drops Ranbir Kapoor’s VIDEO from their ‘babymoon’ as he vibes to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva
Alia Bhatt drops Ranbir Kapoor’s VIDEO from their ‘babymoon’ as he vibes to Brahmastra’s Deva Deva (Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of hubby Ranbir Kapoor as they enjoy their time on their ‘babymoon’. For the unversed, we recently reported that parents-to-be Ranbir and Alia have jetted off to Italy for a quick vacation. Last week, the couple was spotted at the airport together as they left for their holiday. And now, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a new video featuring Ranbir, as the latter grooved to the newly-released song of their much-awaited upcoming film Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on vacation

A few moments back, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a video from scenic Italy. In the video, one can see Ranbir casually seated on a wall, overlooking a breathtaking view. The Shamshera actor is seen wearing a baggy blue shirt that he styled with a pair of blue denims. He also wore a pair of chic shades to complete his look. He looked effortlessly handsome with his disheveled hair look. As Alia pans the camera over to him, Ranbir can be seen adorning a wide smile and vibing to his song Deva Deva.  

Sharing this video, Alia captioned the post, “the light of my life (three fire emojis)

Take a look:

alia bhatt shares ranbir kapoor's video from their babymoon as he vibes to brahmastra's deva deva

Ranbir and Alia are soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. Alia had announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 27. She had captioned the image as, “Our baby ….. coming soon”. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir had expressed his excitement on becoming a father soon. “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I'm thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role,” RK had said. 

