Alia Bhatt drops Sadak 2 new posters featuring her, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt; Trailer to be out tomorrow

Alia Bhatt took to social media to announce the trailer release date of Sadak 2 with new posters featuring her, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and will release on August 28 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Last week, had shared a poster of Sadak 2 featuring her, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. On Monday, Alia announced that the trailer of the film will drop tomorrow and also shared new character posters along with it. The film is helmed by director Mahesh Bhatt and it marks his return to direction after a long time. Sadak 2 was announced for theatrical release initially. However, owing to the COVID 19 situation and theatre shutdown, it went for a direct OTT release and it was announced last month.

On Monday, Alia took to Instagram to share new character posters in which we could see her, Aditya and Sanjay in an intense avatar. With the poster featuring herself, Alia wrote, “Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!” Meanwhile, in the poster featuring Aditya, we could see the actor smiling as he posed. Alia shared it and wrote, “Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal.” Further, dropping Sanjay Dutt’s poster, Alia penned, “Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain." In Sanjay's poster, we get a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt's photo on the wall behind him.

All three posters surely gave off intense vibes and left netizens excited about the film. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Jisshu Sengupta. It has been shot in several locations in India, including Ooty. When the direct OTT release was announced, a poster featuring Mount Kailash was released along with a message from director Mahesh Bhatt. Recently, when the new poster featuring Alia, Aditya and Sanjay walking on a road to Mount Kailash was shared, Pooja shared a message from her father where the filmmaker explained why the film is special for him. The film is a sequel to 1991 Pooja and Sanjay starrer. It is slated to release on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

