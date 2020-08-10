Alia Bhatt drops Sadak 2 new posters featuring her, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt; Trailer to be out tomorrow
Last week, Alia Bhatt had shared a poster of Sadak 2 featuring her, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. On Monday, Alia announced that the trailer of the film will drop tomorrow and also shared new character posters along with it. The film is helmed by director Mahesh Bhatt and it marks his return to direction after a long time. Sadak 2 was announced for theatrical release initially. However, owing to the COVID 19 situation and theatre shutdown, it went for a direct OTT release and it was announced last month.
On Monday, Alia took to Instagram to share new character posters in which we could see her, Aditya and Sanjay in an intense avatar. With the poster featuring herself, Alia wrote, “Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!” Meanwhile, in the poster featuring Aditya, we could see the actor smiling as he posed. Alia shared it and wrote, “Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal.” Further, dropping Sanjay Dutt’s poster, Alia penned, “Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain." In Sanjay's poster, we get a glimpse of Pooja Bhatt's photo on the wall behind him.
All three posters surely gave off intense vibes and left netizens excited about the film. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt and Jisshu Sengupta. It has been shot in several locations in India, including Ooty. When the direct OTT release was announced, a poster featuring Mount Kailash was released along with a message from director Mahesh Bhatt. Recently, when the new poster featuring Alia, Aditya and Sanjay walking on a road to Mount Kailash was shared, Pooja shared a message from her father where the filmmaker explained why the film is special for him. The film is a sequel to 1991 Pooja and Sanjay starrer. It is slated to release on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Take a look at Sadak 2 posters:
“Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!
@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/UjmdUGD3zL
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
“Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned! @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt #SuhritaSengupta pic.twitter.com/MfpSZnzzk0
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
“Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain” #Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @poojab1972 @maheshnbhatt #MukeshBhatt pic.twitter.com/ypG4okdfGt
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 10, 2020
Also Read|Sadak 2 New Poster: Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt are on a road to love; To premiere on August 28
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Please dont forget the way she treated/ considered SSR before supporting this movie. Its time to give these star kids & their parents a taste of their own medicine
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Guys she bullied SSR, called Sushanth who?, walked out of Raabta premire... should I say anything more?
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
She looks ugly and old even after makeup and photoshop lol
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
Guys remember if you really care for SSR, tommorow not only dislike their trailer but also uninstall Hotstar.... only that will make real effect that next time such OTTs will not choose nepotism products movies.. I know some PRs will bark at me... Alia u will badly wish I was working for kangana but no I'm Audience...
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Cant wait to BOYCOTT... pinkvilla r u scared to post it??
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
Her face is so dull and ugly even after makeup and photoshop
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Omg cant wait to dislike...
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Even original movie was shitt not interested
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Kaun dekhhega ye kachra
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Hatttt
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Can't wait Love you Alia