Alia Bhatt drops some Sunday glam; Says 'you change the world by being yourself'

There are no two ways about being a busy bee. The actress keeps hopping from one film shoot to the other. If it's not shoots, Alia is spotted out and about in the city attending meetings. On Saturday, Alia was snapped once more post her shoot and the actress' casual yet ethnic avatar was a winner. Alia was seen in a pair of brown shorts and a blue ethnic kurta. Looks like Alia chronicled the look for Instagram and took to social media to drop some Sunday glam.

Sharing a couple of photos, Alia posed for the camera in her bluish-green sequin kurta and brown outfit. She looked stunning as always and shared a quote by Japanese artist Yoko Ono to go along with her post. Alia Bhatt's caption read, "you change the world by being yourself (yellow heart emoji) YOKO ONO."

Alia received love from her fans as well as South star and The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni who commented with a red heart emoji. Check out Alia Bhatt's Sunday post below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with , Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

