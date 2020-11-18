Alia Bhatt drops a sweet comment on her stunning mommy Soni Razdan’s throwback pic; Take a look

Soni Razdan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback black and white picture. Ali Bhatt has dropped a sweet comment on the post.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan’s latest picture on her social media handle is the proof that you don’t need a Thursday to post a throwback post. Yes, the senior actor has recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a priceless throwback black and white picture. Alia’s mom can be seen wearing golden hoops and posing for the camera with her hair tied up into a bun. She is looking stunning in the picture and her daughter couldn’t resist herself from commenting on Soni’a post.

While sharing the beautiful picture, Soni writes, “Old pics Gold pics. ” Soon after she posted the picture, Alia Bhatt dropped a sweet comment and wrote, “Stunning mommy,” followed by a few heart emoticons. Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoji on Soni Razdan’s post. Actress Dia Mira, Soni’s elder daughter Shaheen are among others who commented on her picture.

Alia and Shaheen had earlier arranged a birthday party for their mother’s birthday. The Highway actress also shared a photo from the celebration to wish her mommy. She captioned the post as, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.”

On the work front, Soni Razdan was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

