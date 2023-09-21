Alia Bhatt drops throwback pic from wedding to wish ‘ultimate queen’ Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan needs absolutely no introduction. Her hard work and dedication that she puts into the portrayal of her movie characters are more than enough to introduce her. Bollywood fans will be forever grateful to her for giving them their favorite Geet and Poo, which are two of the most iconic characters of our Bebo. Even after years of release, we can still relish her movies over and over again, as Kareena injects entertainment to its fullest in her movies. Today, as she celebrates her 43rd birthday, several Bollywood celebrities poured in wishes for her. Now, Alia Bhatt too, has something to say as the “queen” turns 43.

Alia Bhatt wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

Taking to Instagram on the morning of Bebo’s birthday, the Student Of The Year actress shared a throwback picture with Kareena from her Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting next to each other as Bebo embraced Alia in a side hug. Penning a note for her on her birthday, Alia wrote, “To the ultimate queeeeeeeen.. Happy birthday bebo.. love youuuuu.” It seems like Kareena and Alia’s bond has been growing with each passing day and undoubtedly, the two look as adorable as ever in the throwback picture shared by Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the professional front

Birthday girl Kareena Kapoor seems to be all pumped with energy to receive love and appreciation from her fans again as Netflix’s Jaane Jaan is set for release today. The movie also features actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Notably, Bebo’s fans can also spot her in The Crew, which will mark her first onscreen collaboration with actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars actor Ranveer Singh. Recently, the Darlings actress made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and won the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Undoubtedly, Alia totally deserves the appreciation owing to her hard work and talent.

