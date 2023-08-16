Alia Bhatt drops unseen mushy pic with 'happy place' Ranbir Kapoor; calls him her 'most favorite photographer'

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her latest Bollywood outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is making international headlines for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. While Bhatt is stealing thunders for delivering a scintillating performance as the female lead in the Karan Johar directorial back home, the Bollywood diva is also grabbing many eyeballs for playing an antagonist against Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. Apart from her amazing acting chops, Alia often kicks up a storm every time she posts mushy photos with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. On Wednesday, the gorgeous actor treated netizens with one such unseen and loved-up photo with Ranbir that we are sure ‘RaLia’ (Ranbir and Alia) fans wouldn’t want to miss!

Alia Bhatt drops unseen mushy photo with Ranbir Kapoor, calls him her ‘happy place’

On Wednesday afternoon, the Darlings star conducted a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where she answered a plethora of interesting fan questions on her Instagram stories. When one of the fans asked her whether her current profile photo on Instagram was clicked by Ranbir, the actor took to her IG stories and dropped another photo which is apparently clicked by the Rockstar actor. The photo is from their popular Masai Mara trip in Kenya where Kapoor had reportedly proposed to Bhatt for the wedding. In the photo, Alia can be seen striking a squat pose with her hand beautifully placed on her cheek. While answering the fan’s question, Alia called RK her ‘most fav photographer’ and she captioned the photo. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrote, “Yes!!! Even this one..he’s my most fav photographer..EVER!!.”

Out of all the photos that Alia posted while answering the questions asked by her fans and followers, a delightful and unseen photo of Ranbir and Alia, where Ranbir is seen kissing Alia’s forehead, indeed stole the show. When one of her fans asked her about what’s the best thing about Ranbir to which RK’s real-life Rani shared a magical photo with the Sanju star. She called her husband her ‘happy place’ as she captioned the mushy photo. She wrote, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him (sunshine emojis)”.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot last year on April 14, 2022, after dating for over a few years. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Raha, in the same year on November 6.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is garnering immense praise for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and her maiden Hollywood project, Heart of Stone, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.