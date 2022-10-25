Alia Bhatt drops UNSEEN PICS from her baby shower as she wishes mom Soni Razdan on her birthday

Soni Razdan is celebrating her 66th birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in for the veteran actress right from midnight. Amidst all the wishes, the one that stood out the most was her daughter Alia Bhatt’s post on Instagram. Alia, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has shared some unseen images from her baby shower featuring her mom Soni Razdan, to wish the latter a happy birthday. Not only did she share beautiful pictures, but Alia also penned a sincere, heartfelt message for her mother Soni Razdan in her Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared two pictures of Soni Razdan. Both pictures are from Alia’s baby shower ceremony, and Soni Razdan looks beautiful, dressed in a sky-blue ethnic dress. The first picture shared by Alia is a candid one that shows Soni Razdan smiling as she interacted with someone. The next picture features Alia and Soni Razdan, and the mom-daughter duo can be seen posing for the camera. The monochromatic picture from Alia’s baby shower is just too cute!

In her caption, Alia penned a lengthy message in which she called Soni Razdan the ‘anchor’ of her life. “Happy birthday to the most incredible human - my safest place - the reason of my existence & any kind of normal functionality today,” wrote Alia. She further added, “I think this year more than any other year I have understood soooo deeply how beautiful a soul you are and how much you have done for us as a family - you the the anchor of lives .. and no amount of love will ever be enough ma.” Have a look at the post below.