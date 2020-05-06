Alia Bhatt as Elizabeth, Aamir Khan as Raymond Reddington, Vicky as Tom: The Blacklist feat Bollywood stars

We imagined the popular American TV series, The Blacklist made with Bollywood stars and here’s who would be apt to play the popular characters from the crime drama.

A popular American crime drama, The Blacklist has been running since 2013 and has a massive fan following across the globe. The story of the show revolves around the most wanted Blacklister on FBI’s list, Raymond Reddington, who one day out of the blue surrenders and will only talk to the FBI officers if a new agent, Elizabeth Keen is brought in front of him to interrogate him. While James Spader as Raymond Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen have ruled the hearts of people, we wondered what if the show was made with Bollywood stars. Raymond is a former U.S. Navy officer turned high-profile criminal and everyone is after him. However, one day he turns up at the FBI's doorstep and surrenders. He decides to help the FBI catch other fugitives in exchange for immunity from prosecution. But, all this only on one condition, that a new profiler, Agent Keen would be brought in and he would only speak with her.

While the story of Raymond and Elizabeth goes beyond him being the most wanted criminal in the world, the emotional aspect comes in when Keen discovers that he might also be her father. It is later revealed that he is an imposter who picked up Raymond Reddington's identity. Keen’s relationship with Tom Keen, her husband played by Ryan Eggold, is also a turning point in the story as she learns that he was also sent by Raymond into her life to spy and keep a check on her. The story of The Blacklist also delves into deep truths of Elizabeth and her identity of being the daughter of a rogue Russian agent, Katarina Rostova. Several characters appear in the story of Raymond and Elizabeth but it is their relationship that keeps fans engrossed.

Keeping the popularity of the show in mind, we reimagined if The Blacklist was ever made in India, how the cast would look like. With as Elizabeth and as Raymond Reddington, we came up with the possible list of actors who could fit the bill of the popular characters of the show.

Alia Bhatt as Elizabeth Keen aka Liz

While Megan Boone has nailed her role as Liz aka Elizabeth Keen, among the Bollywood stars, we thought Alia Bhatt would surely nail the role of a special agent. Having seen her mature performance in Raazi as a spy, Alia as Liz would be able to delve into the complexities of dealing with the most wanted criminal in the world and yet keep her innocence intact. Besides, seeing her play a special agent would come as a delight on screen.

Aamir Khan as Raymond Reddington

James Spader has been winning over audiences as the dark yet sometimes funny Raymond Reddington, we thought our very own Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan would nail the role perfectly. Aamir has previously played a negative role in Dhoom 3 and it surely was a respite to see him try something with a grey shade. With The Blacklist’s Raymond Red Reddington, we are sure that he would add his touch of perfection and leave us impressed. Besides, seeing him play cat and mouse chase with the FBI while helping them out in finding other blacklisters would be a delight we wouldn’t want to miss.

Anil Kapoor as Assistant Director, Harold Cooper

The righteous head who keeps his team on the right track is Harold Cooper. He uses Reddington to stop people on his Blacklist. While Harry Lennix has been playing the role effortlessly, when it comes to Bollywood stars, if there is one star who would nail the role of Cooper, it would be Anil Kapoor. The senior star has managed to play different roles on screen and it would be interesting to see him bring his magic as the person who deals with the most wanted fugitive in the world and yet understands why he does what he does.

John Abraham as Dembe Zuma

If there is one character who never leaves Raymond Reddington alone and protects him under all circumstances, it is Dembe in The Blacklist. He is strong, bold, loyal, and fierce and among Bollywood stars, only one actor comes to mind to fit the bill of Dembe’s character and it is John Abraham. With his strong personality and his ability to beat up the bad guys even when he is on the side of one, is what would make him the perfect choice for Dembe’s role in The Blacklist’s Bollywood version.

Tom Keen as Vicky Kaushal

Tom Keen, Liz’s husband is played by Ryan Eggold, and he manages to hide his double identity from his wife for the longest time. He is an assassin who is sent by Raymond to spy on Elizabeth but he ends up falling in love with her and marries her against Raymond’s wish. For this, he even gets fired by Raymond. For Tom’s role, we couldn’t think of anyone but Vicky Kaushal. Vicky has played the bold soldier in Uri: The Surgical Strike and we have got the brave vibes from him. For Tom’s role too, Vicky would be able to camouflage his assassin traits underneath his good boy charm, just like Ryan Eggold did as Liz's husband on the show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Katarina Rostova

The Blacklist revolves around Katarina Rostova who was a Russian agent who went rogue and betrayed her own country for the US. While her character comes much later in the story, she is an important part of Elizabeth’s story and hence, if we were to look for a Bollywood actor who could play the mature Katarina Rostova, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena would be able to pull off the daring act as an agent who is trying to search for Raymond. Besides, we saw her pull off a cop act in Angrezi Medium briefly and we think she'll nail Katarina too if The Blacklist is ever made in India.

as Donald Ressler

Donald Ressler is a righteous co-agent with Elizabeth who also becomes a close friend to her in The Blacklist. While Diego Klattenhoff has been winning hearts as Ressler, if The Blacklist was to ever be remade in Bollywood, we think Arjun Kapoor would be able to pull off the role of the Special FBI agent who is a support to Liz and also is after Raymond Reddington. Besides, we only saw Arjun play an undercover officer in India’s Most Wanted and it would surely be a delight to see him dabble with Ressler’s role from The Blacklist.

