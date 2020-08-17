  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt enables comments on Instagram after keeping it 'limited' for almost two months

Alia Bhatt had limited comments on her Instagram page after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on to know some of the comments on her latest post.
12310 reads Mumbai
News,Ayan Mukerji,alia bhatt,Sadak 2Alia Bhatt enables comments on Instagram after keeping it 'limited' for almost two months.

Since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other. Scores of celebrities and star kids either quit social media or limited comments on their respective pages. One of them was actress Alia Bhatt who limited the comments on her Instagram account in light of severe backlash. However, the backlash resurfaced recently when her upcoming film Sadak 2's trailer released. For the unversed, it became one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube and even garnered almost 5 million dislikes. 

Amidst all of this, Alia silently enabled the comments section on Instagram almost two days ago. The actress had taken to social media to share a heartwarming wish for her Brahmastra director and best friend Ayan Mukerji. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "It’s my best friends birthday.. and this video sums up our relationship in every way - fun.. free..together forever love you my genius boy.. Happy Birthday Ayanuuuu."

However, this time the comments section was open and Alia's fans flooded. One fan club wrote, "Yeyyy we can comment now." Whereas another commented, "love you Aloo," with multiple heart emojis. One concerned fan, asked the actress, "Ummmm what's the need of opening the comments section." 

However, the haters made their presence felt too and wrote nasty comments about Sadak 2. One remarked, "Congratulations for crossing 10 million dislikes on YouTube." While another mentioned, "See Alia you're a good actor... But you do work for the audience so don't ignore their outburst. Try and understand what all this means." 

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got talking about his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement