Alia Bhatt enables comments on Instagram after keeping it 'limited' for almost two months

Alia Bhatt had limited comments on her Instagram page after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read on to know some of the comments on her latest post.

Since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has seen an unrest like no other. Scores of celebrities and star kids either quit social media or limited comments on their respective pages. One of them was actress who limited the comments on her Instagram account in light of severe backlash. However, the backlash resurfaced recently when her upcoming film Sadak 2's trailer released. For the unversed, it became one of the most disliked trailers on YouTube and even garnered almost 5 million dislikes.

Amidst all of this, Alia silently enabled the comments section on Instagram almost two days ago. The actress had taken to social media to share a heartwarming wish for her Brahmastra director and best friend Ayan Mukerji. Sharing a video, the actress wrote, "It’s my best friends birthday.. and this video sums up our relationship in every way - fun.. free..together forever love you my genius boy.. Happy Birthday Ayanuuuu."

However, this time the comments section was open and Alia's fans flooded. One fan club wrote, "Yeyyy we can comment now." Whereas another commented, "love you Aloo," with multiple heart emojis. One concerned fan, asked the actress, "Ummmm what's the need of opening the comments section."

However, the haters made their presence felt too and wrote nasty comments about Sadak 2. One remarked, "Congratulations for crossing 10 million dislikes on YouTube." While another mentioned, "See Alia you're a good actor... But you do work for the audience so don't ignore their outburst. Try and understand what all this means."

