Alia Bhatt enjoying coffee with her BFF in a throwback photo makes us miss our bae; See PHOTO

While we totally miss ’s paparazzi photos but little can do done because due to the Coronavirus lockdown, all of us have no option but to be quarantined at home. However, amidst the crisis, what makes us happy is Alia’s love for social media as the actress keeps sharing her candid photos and videos with her Instafam. From baking banana bread to pudding, Alia Bhatt has been whipping up a storm in the kitchen during the lockdown, and in the latest, this Brahmastra actress shared a sneak-peek into her video session with her BFFs. Yes, Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a picture of herself spending quality time with her girl gang online and it seems like they had a lot of fun catching up with each other.

In the photo, we can see Alia clicking a photograph while on a video call with Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kripa Mehta, Devika Advani, Disha Khatwani, Meghna Goyal and Tanya Saha Gupta and she captioned the image as, “Alone together.” And today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Alia Bhatt with her BFF as the two pose for a selfie while enjoying a cup of coffee, and seeing the photo, we were instantly reminded of our friends and made us wonder as to when we will meet them over a cup of coffee.

Ever since PM Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, Alia Bhatt, as per reports, has been living with beau and mom Soni Razdan had confirmed the same when she said that Alia and Shaheen aren’t living together amid the lockdown. That said, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has a series of films in her kitty- Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Also, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. As per reports, it is being said that the set of Gangubai has been dismantled owing to the rent of the set and since there won’t be any shootings in the near future, the makers of the film have deiced to dismantle the set.

Check out Alia Bhatt and her BFF's throwback photo here:

