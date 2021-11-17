Alia Bhatt enjoying a gorgeous sunset will make you fall in love with her even more; VIDEO

Alia Bhatt is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. The diva is quite active on social media and never fails to mesmerize her fans and followers with her pictures and videos. Alia, who is quite active on social media makes sure to update her fans with her day to day activities and every tiny update. We have seen her love for beautiful sky and sunsets on her social media. Well, her love for the same can be seen yet again in her recent post where the Dear Zindagi actress can be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset.

Taking to her Instagram handle Alia Bhatt posted a video. The video begins with Alia facing her back towards the camera and playing with her hair with both her hands. The actress can be seen wearing a pink maxi dress and looks lovely in it. The sun rays falling on her face makes her infectious smile shine brighter and after looking at this video we bet you would fall in love with Alia even more. Sharing this video the actress wrote, “Never met a sunset I didn't like”.

Take a look:

Currently, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently, a video of Alia from the sets was shared by KJo and it went viral. In the video, Karan was seen asking Alia back to back rapid-fire questions and the actress seemed to be enjoying the conversations while waiting for her shot. Seeing the video, fans were excited about Alia's collab with Karan for the film.

Talking about the film, it stars Alia and Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. Besides this, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiwadi and RRR. Both films will be releasing in January 2022.

