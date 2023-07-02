Alia Bhatt enjoys lunch date with Shaheen; Ranbir Kapoor makes first appearance after Animal gets postponed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the power couple of B-town, recently returned to Mumbai with their daughter Raha after vacationing in Dubai. Several pictures of the couple from Dubai were shared on social media by their fans. Now, post coming back to the city, Alia and Ranbir are fulfilling their work commitments. Earlier today, Ranbir was spotted for the first time after his film Animal got postponed to December 2023. On the other hand, Alia was clicked spending time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get clicked in the city

Ranbir, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Animal, was seen visiting a clinic today. He sported a casual grey t-shirt and matching shorts. He wore a cap and a mask to complete his look. The daddy cool was seen waving at the paparazzi before he entered the clinic. On the other hand, Alia stepped out for a lunch date with her sister. She wore a chic co-ord set paired with gold hoops and a matching sling. She exuded a natural glow. Her sister Shaheen wore a tie-dye sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. Both of them were all smiles for the camera. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has teamed up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time. Their project Animal is the most awaited film of 2023. The audience is disappointed with the postponement news as they were looking forward to watching it on August 11. If reports are to be believed, Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, will now release on December 1. However, the makers will officially announce the new date soon.

Speaking of Alia, she is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's trailer. It is all set to be launched on July 4. The Karan Johar directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It will hit theatres on July 28.

