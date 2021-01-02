Alia Bhatt enjoys safari in Ranthambore as she wishes everyone ‘happy new journey’ in her first post of 2021

Alia Bhatt, who has returned to Mumbai post fun-filled Ranthambore vacation with her loved ones, recently took to her Instagram to cherish and recall her jungle safari. Check out her post below.

The gorgeous had a blast celebrating the New Year with her loved ones at Ranthambore. She ringed in 2021 with her boyfriend and his family , sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Their Rajasthan vacay became a starry and memorable affair as power couple and also joined them. Social media has been abuzz with pictures and videos from it.

As everyone is back in the back, it seems like Alia is missing her trip and is recalling her jungle safari fun in her first post of 2021. As we speak of this, the Raazi star has shared a video wherein she can be seen enjoying a jungle safari in Ranthambore. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, “happy new journey — safe travels.” The stunning actress also posted a photo of the national park. In the video, the Student of the Year star looked lovely as she opted for subtle makeup. With her hair flying, Alia is seen chewing gum as she makes a video while giving us a sneak peek into her jungle safari.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Alia has returned to Mumbai with Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji and her family. She had been dropping glimpses of her vacay on social media to keep her fans posted.

On the work front, the Sadak 2 star will be resuming the shoot of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming film is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It will mark Alia’s first outing with the ace filmmaker.

Alia will next be seen on the silver screen with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra. Besides this, she also has SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and ’s Takht in her kitty.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

