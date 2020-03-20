Alia Bhatt enjoys sunset with her ‘all time favourite photographer’ Ranbir Kapoor amid Coronavirus outbreak

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor certainly knows the art of making the most of their time together during the self quarantine break

The rapidly rising cases of coronavirus in India has left the nation in a state of panic at the moment. As the toll has crossed 200, the government has been urging the citizens to practice self quarantine and social distancing. To note, the word self quarantine has got the nation quite anxious. However, several celebrities have come together in this grave time and are spreading awareness about safety measures against COVID 19 and sharing their self quarantine stories to encourage the fans about the same.

Amid these, ’s recent post from her special moments during the self quarantine break is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, the diva is seen enjoying the sunset from her residence. While we in awe of the serenity of the picture, what caught our attention was the caption of this post. Well, this amazing picture was clicked by Alia’s beau who happens to be her all time favourite photographer. “Stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK,” she wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s beautiful picture enjoying the sunset:

To note, Alia has also urged the fans to stay at home to be safe in this time of coronavirus crisis. Interestingly, the picture when on to get over two lakh likes withing minutes as fans were showering love on this beautiful click. Meanwhile, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also posted a comment on the picture and seemed to be taking a witty jibe as RK’s biasedness towards Alia. She wrote, “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.”

Credits :Instagram

Read More