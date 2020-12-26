Alia Bhatt excited to be back on Gangubai Kathiawadi sets post Christmas celebrations with beau Ranbir Kapoor

After having celebrated Christmas with her loved ones, Alia Bhatt is back to work and she announced the same in her recent Instagram post. She is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The gorgeous had a blast celebrating Christmas with her boyfriend . From attending the Kapoor family’s annual lunch to turning host for her boyfriend and , the Gully Boy star left no stone unturned to make the most of the festival and of course to spend quality time with her loved ones. The diva also shared a glimpse of the celebration on her social media. Now when the festival is over, Alia is back to work and has resumed the shoot of her next film titled Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While announcing the same, the diva dropped a stunning picture of herself. In the picture, Alia can be seen sitting in a makeup room while posing for a click. The picture was captioned as, “back at it.” The talented actress can be seen having her hair done as she looks into the camera for a selfie. Going by her post, it looks like that the stunning actress is getting ready for the shoot. Previously she had shared beautiful photos from the Christmas celebration at her place. Besides Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present at Soni Razdan’s Christmas dinner.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is among the most anticipated movies of next year. The forthcoming film marks Alia’s first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. Bhansali’s directorial is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Apart from this, the Raazi star also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and ’s Takht in the pipeline. Also Read: Inside Alia Bhatt, Shaheen, Soni Razdan's fun Xmas dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima; PICS

