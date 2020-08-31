Alia Bhatt is excited as she shares VIDEO of prepping her skin for a shoot day; Watch

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself prepping for her shoot day. Check it out.

COVID-19 has put a standstill to everything for the last five months ever since the lockdown commenced. Even the entertainment industry came to a standstill, filming was stalled, while everyone was confined to the comfort of their own homes. But now, as the new guidelines for Unlock 4.0 was announced by the government, things have started to get back to normal. Filming resumed recently as celebs returned to their shoot days with safety measures and social distancing in practice.

Amongst the celebs who returned to their regular schedules, the next to get on the bandwagon is none other than Sadak 2 actress Alia Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story on her profile. The story showcases the actress prepping herself with her skincare routine. Along with her video, she wrote, “What day is it? It is shoot day” along with a few dancer emoticons. The actress also has her comments on her Instagram account limited.

Here is Alia Bhatt's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Sadak 2, the web film is currently rated the lowest on IMDB and is also the most disliked trailer in India, and ranks 3rd in the world. Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor that will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is set to hit silver screens in December this year.

