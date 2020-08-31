  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt is excited as she shares VIDEO of prepping her skin for a shoot day; Watch

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a video of herself prepping for her shoot day. Check it out.
Mumbai
News,alia bhattAlia Bhatt is excited as she shares VIDEO of prepping her skin for a shoot day; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

COVID-19 has put a standstill to everything for the last five months ever since the lockdown commenced. Even the entertainment industry came to a standstill, filming was stalled, while everyone was confined to the comfort of their own homes. But now, as the new guidelines for Unlock 4.0 was announced by the government, things have started to get back to normal. Filming resumed recently as celebs returned to their shoot days with safety measures and social distancing in practice. 

Amongst the celebs who returned to their regular schedules, the next to get on the bandwagon is none other than Sadak 2 actress Alia Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story on her profile. The story showcases the actress prepping herself with her skincare routine. Along with her video, she wrote, “What day is it? It is shoot day” along with a few dancer emoticons. The actress also has her comments on her Instagram account limited. 

Here is Alia Bhatt's post: 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Sadak 2, the web film is currently rated the lowest on IMDB and is also the most disliked trailer in India, and ranks 3rd in the world. Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor that will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is set to hit silver screens in December this year.

ALSO READ: Sadak 2: Is the low rating of Alia Bhatt starrer the result of current nepotism debate? COMMENT

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement