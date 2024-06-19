Alia Bhatt 'excited' to see Ranbir Kapoor, SLB reunite for Love & War; calls Jigra co-star Vedang Raina ‘sublime’

Alia Bhatt has solidified her presence in the industry with several path-breaking roles. She will be soon collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. In addition to this, the actress who also has Vasan Bala’s Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina in the pipeline, shared exciting details about the projects.

Alia Bhatt expresses excitement about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt was asked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. To this, the actress remarked that there is so much to look forward to. She called “flourish” step number one over the “pleasure” and “honor” of collaborating with the magnum-opus director.

However, she admitted to being excited to see her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s reunion with the Heeramandi director after so many years.

She said, “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him (Bhansali) and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what’s that going to be like?” Talking about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal, Alia added, “Vicky and I coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations.”

That being said, the actress emphasizes the importance of focusing on hard work rather than allowing other distractions to get in the way. She believes that being passionate about the film and the material is crucial, and giving it her all while on set is the key.

Alia Bhatt talks about Vasan Bala's Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina

In addition to this, the actress who will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra confirmed the film’s release on October 11. She also revealed that she had a “wonderful time” and has beautiful memories working with Vasan Bala. The actress further shared that the post-production on the film is still going on.

Speaking highly of the director, the actress dropped a hint about the film being a “perfect balance of cool and nostalgia” where audiences will get to see Easter Eggs, a pivotal part in all Vasan’s films.

She described Vasan Bala as having a “beautiful grounding old soul sort of quality” while also being “edgy and unpredictable.” The actress praised his writing and thinking, expressing that she had a blast working with him. She also mentioned Vedang, who plays her brother in the film, describing him as "sublime" and stating that their relationship on set was very seamless and easygoing.

Jigra is backed by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

