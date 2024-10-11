Alia Bhatt expresses desire to have 'more babies' after Raha as she spills beans on personal and professional aspirations

Alia Bhatt has won many hearts with her back-to-back hit films at the box office. Alongside her flourishing career, she takes on multiple roles in her personal life as a mother, wife, daughter, and more. In a recent conversation, the actress opened up about her future. She shared that she hopes to have more children after her daughter, Raha, and envisions a happy life while continuing to work on films both as an actor and producer.

Starting her career with Student of the Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has gained an unprecedented success and fan following. So, fans often want to know more about her. Recently, she sat down for a conversation with IMDb and revealed some interesting insights into her personal and professional life.

When Alia Bhatt was asked about her future, she was initially surprised by the depth of the question. After some thought, she replied, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

Apart from this, the Raazi actress shared that her family has played an important role in preparing her for the challenges of showbiz. Reflecting on this, she said, "You have to be very hard-working, and even after getting any sort of accolade or love, you still can't believe that that will stay on forever."

On the personal front, Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for five years before they tied the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022, and often share how the little one has become the center of their lives.

