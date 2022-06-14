Alia Bhatt expresses excitement ahead of Brahmastra's trailer release: It's a very big moment for all of us

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, which also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy and tomorrow (April 15th, 2022) the trailer of Brahmastra will be unveiled. Now, ahead of the trailer launch, Alia shared a special message on her social media handle and expressed her excitement about it.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram stories and reminded her fans that the trailer of Brahmastra will be launched tomorrow. She said: "Gentle but very forceful reminded that Brahmastra's trailer is releasing tomorrow. It's a very big deal and a very big moment for all of us. We are very excited. I haven't been sleeping for a week now cause I've been so nervous. I've seen the trailer like 25-30 times. It's a very big moment for me in a big way because it's not just a film."

Further, Alia said, "The kind of efforts, love, attention, and focus that has gone into Brahmastra is kind of out of the world and over the years people have been asking me 'What's happening with Brahmastra, when is it releasing, how is it releasing, what is happening?' and I have just kept my head down and I have kept quiet because I was like 'Listen my best friend, who is my wonder boy, I call him Ayan (Mukerji) has a certain vision with this film and it takes time to make and hopefully when it's going to come out to the world you all will love it and enjoy. ' I truly believe that the trailer is the most important unit that goes out of the film because based on the trailer, the audience decides if the film is worth the watch or not." The actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone.

Check out Alia Bhatt's special video:

So far, the markers have released various motion posters of the cast, a song snippet, and a teaser video from the film Meanwhile, Brahmastra is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022.

