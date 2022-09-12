Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude as Brahmastra collects Rs 225 crore worldwide; Says 'Our hearts full of love'

Alia Bhatt is currently on the ninth cloud as her recently released film, Brahmastra is doing wonders at the box office. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2022. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is currently being hailed for its VFX and its enormous collection has ended the dry spell at the box office.

Today, Brahmastra has minted Rs 225 crore worldwide and Alia Bhatt, who essayed the role of Isha in the movie expressed her excitement on her social media handle. Sharing a video from the film, she captioned the post: "A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love. SO grateful for our audience." Ayan Mukerji, on the other hand, penned a long note as the film earned Rs 225 crore at the ticket window. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also made a cameo appearances in the movie.