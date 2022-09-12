Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude as Brahmastra collects Rs 225 crore worldwide; Says 'Our hearts full of love'
Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.
Alia Bhatt is currently on the ninth cloud as her recently released film, Brahmastra is doing wonders at the box office. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2022. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is currently being hailed for its VFX and its enormous collection has ended the dry spell at the box office.
Today, Brahmastra has minted Rs 225 crore worldwide and Alia Bhatt, who essayed the role of Isha in the movie expressed her excitement on her social media handle. Sharing a video from the film, she captioned the post: "A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love. SO grateful for our audience." Ayan Mukerji, on the other hand, penned a long note as the film earned Rs 225 crore at the ticket window. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also made a cameo appearances in the movie.
Check out Alia Bhatt's post:
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.
Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and, Shabana Azmi. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles.
