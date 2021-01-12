Alia Bhatt expresses heartbreak as sister Shaheen Bhatt shares old PHOTO of their cat Sheeba; Take a look

Shaheen Bhatt took to social media to share a throwback photo of her cat Sheeba. Remembering her pet that passed away recently, Alia Bhatt was overwhelmed by emotion as she reacted to the picture.

Just a few days ago, and Shaheen Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan announced the tragic demise of their cat Sheeba on social media and left everyone emotional. Alia and Shaheen also shared their sweet moments with the pet on social media and expressed grief over their loss. Recently, Shaheen shared yet another adorable throwback photo of her pet Sheeba with the other pet in the house and remembered it. Seeing the photo, Alia could not control her emotions and was heartbroken over it.

Sharing the photo, Shaheen captioned it with a white heart. In the old photo, their pet cats could be seen chilling together on a couch. Seeing the photo of pet Sheeba, Alia was heartbroken as she took to the comments and wrote, "This is just (heartbreak emoticon)." Alia's mom, Soni also dropped heart emoticons on the photo's comment section and left fans emotional. A few days back, Shaheen narrated the story of how she found Sheeba and how they got to know about its health issues.

Alia too remembered her cat and shared two endearing photos with the pet on social media. Even 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had expressed grief over the demise of their pet on Soni Razdan's post.

Take a look at Shaheen's post and Alia's comment:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film's shoot has resumed post the pandemic lockdown. Apart from this, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . Besides this, Alia also will be seen in Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR.

