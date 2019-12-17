Alia Bhatt extends her supports to students protesting the Citizenship Amendment Bill: Learn from the students

Alia Bhatt took to social media to extend her support to the students protesting against the CAB. Check out her posts.

On Sunday, India saw the entire country divided in their over the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed and students went on to protest that bill. Soon enough, many celebrities and others took to social media to extend their support to the students protesting. Some of the actors include Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, Swara Bhasker, and many others for that matter. And now, Alia Bhat took, took to social media to express her support as well.

She first shared a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution and then also wrote, 'Learn from the students.' Amongst many others, Article 15 actor Zeeshan Ayyub went on to say, "Today they are making villains out of Muslims. Even if you do remove them, do you think they will not make any new villains? They will keep making more villains... They have nothing to show. People are bored on Pakistan, Kashmir. They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. Don’t get fooled, stand united."

also took to social media, and wrote, "In a democracy like ours, it’s sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act."

