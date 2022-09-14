Alia Bhatt exudes pregnancy glow in comfy attire as she gets spotted with Ayan Mukerji and Nagarjuna; PICS

Alia Bhatt has been riding high on the success of her recently released Brahmastra in which she is seen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Well, the couple got married this year itself in April and soon the actress announced her pregnancy. Since then her pregnancy glow is unmissable. The actress is nailing the maternity fashion every time she is stepping out. Well, today also it was no different. Alia was seen in simple comfy attire along with Ayan Mukerji and Nagarjuna.

Alia Bhatt was spotted wearing a shiny colour mustard loose shirt and jeans. She kept her hair open and happily posed for the shutterbugs. She was even smiling and talking to the paparazzi. Undoubtedly, the actress was looking beautiful and glowing. Apart from her Ayan Mukerji and Nagarjuna opted for a simple look. Ayan was seen wearing a checked shirt and jeans. While Nagarjuna is clad in a simple black shirt and jeans. They also pose for the shutterbugs.