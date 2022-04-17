Alia Bhatt exudes royal vibes in an unseen photo from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14th at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony in attendance of their close family and friends. Ever since the news of the Bollywood couple getting married broke out, fans and followers of the lovebirds could barely hold their excitement and are looking forward to seeing unseen pictures from their fairytale ceremony. And now a new photo of Alia from her wedding has appeared online. The photo was shared by the official photographers (House On The Clouds) on their Instagram handle.

For her D-Day, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a saree from Sabyasachi and looked absolutely gorgeous. She ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. Ranbir, on the other hand also twinned with his ladylove as he also stunned in an ivory embroidered silk sherwani by Sabyasachi. Talking about the black and white portrait, Alia is seen giving her side profile as she happily posed for the camera. We must say, she looked every bit royal in this unseen photo. Alia's accessories featured a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkas and a matha patti all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal and left her tresses open in soft waves with a middle parting.



Alia announced her wedding with Ranbir on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

