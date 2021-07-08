Alia Bhatt eyes opportunities in Hollywood; signs with WME talent agency: Report

Alia Bhatt is aiming to go global. She has signed with WME according to the reports.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actress is planning to go big by spreading her wings internationally. Alia Bhatt has signed a contract with one of the leading international talent management agencies WME. The William Morris Agency claims to be the longest-running talent agency, which manages sports, events, media and fashion. The agency had also signed Freida Pinto, who went on to act in ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Immortals’.

Alia Bhatt will now keep her eyes wide open for the opportunity in Hollywood flicks after joining hands with WME. The career graph of ‘Gully Boy’ actress has been on the rise with her praiseworthy performances in her last few films. She now plans to join the Hollywood club with and , who bagged prominent roles in the west. Alia has so far bagged four Filmfare awards. Recently, she was honoured with the Best Actress award for the movie ‘Gully Boy’. Alia is also keeping herself busy with several projects in her kitty including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is likely to arrive in theatres later this year.

She will also be seen in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ alongside . The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji. ‘Brahmastra’ is a three-part epic film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and in vital parts. The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star is currently co-producing the film with ’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Alia Bhatt is also busy with her multi-starrer ‘RRR’.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bachchan joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next directorial

Share your comment ×