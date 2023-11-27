Alia Bhatt falls prey to Deepfake after Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Madanna's viral videos

Deepfake technology is quickly becoming a significant concern, and so far, many Bollywood celebs have fallen prey to it. In the last few weeks, netizens expressed their outrage after deepfake videos of Kajol, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna went viral. Now, Alia Bhatt has joined the list of Bollywood celebs who have fallen prey to it, as her deepfake video has also surfaced on social media.

Alia Bhatt’s Deepfake video

Amid growing concerns over Deepfakes, a fake video of Alia Bhatt is doing the rounds of social media. The video features a woman with the morphed face of Alia Bhatt making obscene gestures.

For the unversed, deepfake technologies can synthesize fabricated images and videos, and can seamlessly morph anyone in a video or photo that they never actually featured in. Deepfakes can seem quite convincing, and have sparked concerns over the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, last month, a Deepfake video of Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media. She had expressed her distress over it, and wrote, “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

She further added, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.” Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur also expressed their support for Rashmika.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will next be seen in the action movie Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, and co-produced by herself and Karan Johar.

