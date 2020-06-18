  1. Home
Alia Bhatt fans take to a twitter trend as they come out in support of the Gully Boy actress

Alia Bhatt has come under the scanner due to the ongoing debate about nepotism and hence, fans have now come out in her support for the same. Check out some of the tweets here.
There has been a constant debate about nepotism in Bollywood and while some are of the opinion that star kids have it easy and hence, don't deserve to be in the showbiz, some are concerned about the struggles of an outsider trying to make it big. However, with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, there has been an increased conversation about what nepotism has done to the industry and how it is the reason that talent goes unrecognised.

None the less, while many have targeted various people, Alia Bhatt has been constantly slammed for being the product of nepotism. However, fans of the actress have now come out in support of the actress since they feel she is talented and does not deserve to be slammed. In fact, there have been netizens across the internet who are of the opinion that she is one of the finest that we have right now and hence, they have taken to twitter to trend 'I STAND WITH ALIA BHATT'.

Check out Some of the tweets for Alia Bhatt here:

Meanwhile, amidst everything that has been going on since the past couple of days, the actress has not spoken up about anything in response to all the blame game going on. On the work front, her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is reportedly going to go on-floors soon since there were workers recently spotted at the sets of the SLB film. Apart from that, she also has in line an interesting line up of films including Brahamstra, Sadak 2, Takht, and RRR.

