Alia Bhatt features in Akansha Ranjan's 'best moment of 2021' & their UNSEEN vacay pic is an ode to friendship

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been best friends since childhood. Recently, the Guilty actress shared a glimpse from her and Alia's Maldives vacay from 2021 and it will leave you in awe.

Actress has a close set of friends in the industry and it also includes Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The two have been best friends since childhood and well, their adorable photos often take over the internet. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Akansha surprised the internet by sharing an unseen glimpse of her Maldives vacay with Alia in 2021 on social media. The Guilty star shared the photo with her best friend Alia and dubbed it as 'best moment of 2021'.

Akansha did an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram and was asked several questions by fans on social media. One of them asked her to share 'best moment of 2021' on her Instagram stories and well, Akansha dropped the cute picture with Alia. In the photo, Alia is seen clad in a hot pink bikini while Akansha could be seen sporting a purple swimsuit as they both sat in the seawater and soaked in the sunshine in the Maldives. The cute expressions on Alia and Akansha's faces stole the show.

Take a look:

Back in February 2021, Alia along with sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor had flown to the Maldives for a getaway. Back then, they had shared several photos on social media and left everyone gushing over them.

Meanwhile, Alia also recently featured in 's perfect 'world' photo with , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni as they got together over the weekend. The photos from the dinner were shared on social media by Neetu and Riddhima and fans loved seeing Alia as a part of the family. On the work front, Alia recently wrapped up Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leel Bhansali. She will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara in a perfect PIC sum up Neetu Kapoor's 'world'

Credits :Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×