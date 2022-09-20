Alia Bhatt feels ‘honoured’ as she is felicitated with Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor

Alia Bhatt is undeniably one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, and she has been on a roll! The actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline, and she was last seen in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor that released on September 9. The actress has come a long way from when she started her career in 2012 with Student Of The Year, and she has given some stellar performances in films such as Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others. So it is no surprise that the actress has been awarded the Best Actor at the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her commendable contribution to Indian cinema.

This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international recipients annually and awards global recognition for their unparalleled excellence and immense contribution to their respective fields. This year, the achievers were felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy’s Awards presentation ceremony through a webinar scheduled on 19th September.