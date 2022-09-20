Alia Bhatt feels ‘honoured’ as she is felicitated with Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor
Alia Bhatt shared that she has been awarded the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.
Alia Bhatt is undeniably one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, and she has been on a roll! The actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline, and she was last seen in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor that released on September 9. The actress has come a long way from when she started her career in 2012 with Student Of The Year, and she has given some stellar performances in films such as Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others. So it is no surprise that the actress has been awarded the Best Actor at the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her commendable contribution to Indian cinema.
This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international recipients annually and awards global recognition for their unparalleled excellence and immense contribution to their respective fields. This year, the achievers were felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy’s Awards presentation ceremony through a webinar scheduled on 19th September.
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share the amazing news and wrote how grateful she feels. “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award Thank you to everyone,” wrote the actress. Check out her Instagram story below.
Speaking on the occasion, Alia said, "I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for the years to come. India has the most incredible legacy of the arts, and I’m eternally grateful that our work is a part of it. Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit."
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Besides these projects, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.
