Alia Bhatt feels ‘honoured’ to get an invite from The Academy: Indian cinema is finding well deserved platform
This week, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 819 people from across the globe to vote for the Oscars that will take place on April 25, 2021. Among them, Alia Bhatt also received an invite from The Academy along with Hrithik Roshan. Reacting to the same, Alia released a statement in which she thanked The Academy for extending the invitation to her and expressed her gratitude with a note. A day back, The Academy extended the invites to several prolific stars from across the world and from Bollywood, Alia and Hrithik were the actors who were on the list.
Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartfelt note and thanked The Academy for the same. The Raazi star expressed gratitude to them for extending her an invite to vote for the Oscar nominees for next year’s award ceremony. Not just this, Alia shared her thoughts about how Indian cinema is crossing borders and reaching into people's homes across the world. She further said that cinema is like water and it finds its level. She expressed her thoughts on how cinema knows no race, class, border, or boundary.
Towards the end of her note, Alia wrote, “In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are glue that bind us all.” She also wrote, “I thank the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled.” Further, she expressed ‘deep satisfaction’ in the fact that every year more voices of Indian cinema are getting a well deserved platform at the world's stage.
Here is Alia Bhatt’s note on getting an invite from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:
Apart from Alia, Hrithik Roshan also got an invite by The Academy to become a member and vote for the Oscars to be held in 2021. The ceremony has been pushed by 2 months due to the COVID 19 crisis. Apart from Alia and Hrithik, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal have also been invited by The Academy this year. A day back, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan praised and lauded Alia when the Academy announced the invitations for the same.
