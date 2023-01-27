Alia Bhatt feels ‘powerful’ after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras for the first time; Poses with Shaheen Bhatt-PICS
Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt aced 108 Surya Namaskaras for the first time. The glow on the new mom’s face is unmissable! Check out the picture.
Many Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, and others swear by yoga to keep themselves fit. Alia, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, is often spotted by the paparazzi outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani’s studio in Mumbai. The actress has resumed yoga workout, and Anshuka also often shares pictures and videos of her yoga sessions. Just last month, she shared a video of Alia doing her first hammock inversion postpartum. Now, Alia’s yoga trainer has shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt flaunting their glowing, happy faces after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt flaunt happy faces after doing 108 Surya Namaskaras
Anshuka took to her Instagram account to share two selfies clicked by Alia Bhatt. The first one shows Alia flaunting the glow on her face after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras, while Anshuka and Shaheen Bhatt pose behind her with smiles on their faces. The second picture shows all three of them grinning widely post their workout. “Todays happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras,” read the caption.
Anshuka also took to her Instagram story to post a short video clip of Alia Bhatt finishing the sun salutations. Anshuka is seen asking her how she feels after her first 108 surya namaskaras, to which Alia replies, “Powerful.” Alia is seen with her hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a green tank top, and black tights for her workout. The video clip also gives a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir’s beautiful living room. Check out the pictures below!
When Kareena Kapoor Khan aced 108 Surya Namaskaras
Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a yoga lover, and back in August 2021, Anshuka Parwani shared an Instagram post that read, “108 Surya Namaskaras Glow with @kareenakapoorkhan Super proud of you Bebo This one is super special because we’ve achieved 108 in such little time and yes although it is physically challenging that can only happen with a strong will power and extreme discipline. I remember doing this & more in 2009!!! Can’t wait to kill each practice & achieve new goals together.”
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt had a ‘blast’ watching Pathaan; Here’s what she has to say about Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more