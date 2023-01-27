Alia Bhatt feels ‘powerful’ after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras for the first time; Poses with Shaheen Bhatt-PICS

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, and others swear by yoga to keep themselves fit. Alia, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, is often spotted by the paparazzi outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani’s studio in Mumbai. The actress has resumed yoga workout, and Anshuka also often shares pictures and videos of her yoga sessions. Just last month, she shared a video of Alia doing her first hammock inversion postpartum. Now, Alia’s yoga trainer has shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt flaunting their glowing, happy faces after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras.

Anshuka took to her Instagram account to share two selfies clicked by Alia Bhatt. The first one shows Alia flaunting the glow on her face after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras, while Anshuka and Shaheen Bhatt pose behind her with smiles on their faces. The second picture shows all three of them grinning widely post their workout. “Todays happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras,” read the caption.

Anshuka also took to her Instagram story to post a short video clip of Alia Bhatt finishing the sun salutations. Anshuka is seen asking her how she feels after her first 108 surya namaskaras, to which Alia replies, “Powerful.” Alia is seen with her hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a green tank top, and black tights for her workout. The video clip also gives a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir’s beautiful living room. Check out the pictures below!