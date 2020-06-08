Alia Bhatt feels Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs ‘make everything better’ as she shares PAWfect photos with them

Alia Bhatt, who is a die hard pet lover, has a pawsome start of the week as she poses with beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs in her recent Instagram post.

, who is an avid social media user, doesn’t leave a chance to take Instagram by a storm with every post she shares. However, her recent post has got all the animal lovers swooning as she was seen having a pawsome start of the week. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, who is spending the lockdown at home, has been making the most of her time with her pets. In fact, not just the pet lover actress has been cuddling with her cats, she has also been spending time with beau ’s dogs Lionel and Nido.

Showing her love for the pets, Alia shared beautiful pictures with RK’s dogs wherein she was seen showering love the adorable animals. The first picture was a silhouette capture wherein the diva was seen given the furry angel a good neck massage. On the other hand, the second picture, had her kissing the dog as she hugged her with all love. Dressed in a grey t-shirt with a flowery print and her hair tied in a bun, Alia was indeed looking pretty. She captioned the image as, “They make everything better.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s adorable pictures with Ranbir’s dog:

To note, this isn’t the first time, Alia has shared the picture of the furry angels on her social media account. She had earlier captured Lionel and Nido in a camera and has always been smitten by their cuteness.

Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in her kitty. She will be collaborating for the first time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides, she is also working in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.

