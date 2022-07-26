Alia Bhatt feels THIS is why she's not offered comedy films, recalls obsessing over Govinda & Karisma as a kid

Alia Bhatt is the star of the moment. Her debut production film Darlings is all set to release next month and the trailer is already receiving rave reviews on social media. Starring Alia in the lead, Darlings is a black comedy that also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. In a career spanning 10 years, Darlings is Alia's first ever black comedy. Now, in a recent chat, Alia opined as to why she's not offered comedy films. She also spoke about her love for Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt: People think I'm some serious-type actor

In a chat with India Today, Darlings producer-actor opened up about doing a comedy film. The actress was asked about her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh's comment about wanting to do a comedy film with Alia. Alia clarified that she and Ranveer are not doing a comedy film. However, she added that in her real life, she is 'very funny'. She also said people take her to be a 'serious type actor' and hence, she doesn't get comedy film offers. Alia said, "People think I'm some serious-type actor, and they're not coming to me with comedy." Further, Alia said that because of this, she was excited about Darlings, which is a combination of emotion and comedy.

The soon-to-be mother also added, "In my opinion, if I can make you laugh, then I can make you cry. Now, I don't want to just stress you out with intense and all, I also want to make you also laugh a little bit." She further went on to reveal that she grew up watching films like Biwi No 1 and Coolie No 1 and that Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were her obsession as a kid. Praising Govinda and his acting skills, Alia said, "I grew up during the times of Govinda. You talk about acting, he could do anything, comedy, serious scenes, romance, dance, everything, and you would never look away."

Alia Bhatt set for Darlings release

At the Darlings trailer launch event, Alia expressed her excitement about being a first-time producer. She also opened up about how supportive her co-producer Shah Rukh Khan was. Alia revealed that when Shah Rukh saw Darlings, he sent her a message in the same language that is used in the film and praised it. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is now all set for release on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

Besides this, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. It is directed by Karan Johar and slated to release next year. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to hit the screens on September 9, 2022.

