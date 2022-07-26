Alia Bhatt finally addresses rumours about having twins: Oh god, Ranbir was doing some…

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life these days. The actress had tied the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and went on to announce her pregnancy in June. In fact, she even shared a pic from her scan and ever since then social media has been abuzz with best wishes for the soon to be parents. Interestingly, there have been rumours that Alia and Ranbir are expecting twins. And now, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has finally addressed the rumours.

This happened during the promotions of her maiden production Darlings. When Siddharth Kanan quizzed Alia about expecting twins, she that people should wish for health and goodness for them. She emphasised, “Oh god, f***, pardon my french. Ranbir was doing some joke, and apne hi paer pe unhone kulhari maar di. Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai. I think right, the world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir... That's it”. Alia also asserted that she got to know about the rumours later.

Meanwhile, Alia is looking forward to the release of Darlings with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. The black comedy is slated to release on August 5. She has also wrapped the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The movie is expected to release next year. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also features Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and will be hitting the theatres on September 9.

