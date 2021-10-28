Alia Bhatt is a fire of her own and not an extension of her parents, says dad Mahesh Bhatt proudly.

Alia Bhatt is easily one of the busiest actors in the film industry today. The actress is not just caught up with Bollywood films but also projects down south and is now spreading her wings into producing films and Hollywood. Her release line up in the near future is enough to give a glimpse of the mega projects that she is headlining.

However, the actress is also making sure to be one with herself amidst this organised chaos. In a recent interview with Elle for its cover story, Alia said she has learned to spend quality time with herself.

"Working at a manic pace, you lose a sense of yourself. You tend to work on the auto-mode! But my father always says to me, ‘If you can’t sit down with yourself, you can’t sit down with anyone else.' Acting on that emotion, I’m spending quality time with myself on a beach somewhere by myself, even as we speak. Four years ago, I would have never been able to do it, I always needed people around me," Alia revealed adding that she's quite comfortable in her own skin and doesn't need constant validation.

As for her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, he's nothing but proud of his daughter's professional achievements. "She is not an extension of her parents. She is a fire of her own. Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with a ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy."

The proud father also looked back on how far she's come. "The world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again. This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for s500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker."

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

