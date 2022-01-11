‘Alia Bhatt is a fire of her own’: When dad Mahesh Bhatt heaped praise on his daughter

Fairly new to the industry, Alia Bhatt has already made her mark in Bollywood with her incredible performances. She is clearly unstoppable and is now on her way to making her Telugu movie debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The young actress who has dazzled Bollywood with her on-point performances has managed to gain a massive following across the country. Apart from Hindi cinema, she has already signed up with a Hollywood agency to explore her prospects in the West. Clearly, Alia’s career graph is on a rise. As Alia continues to keep her nose to the grindstone, we got our hands over a throwback interview and it is worth a read for all Alia Bhatt’s fans.

Last year, talking to Elle Magazine, Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt heaped praise on his talented daughter. He said, “She is not an extension of her parents. She is a fire of her own.” Lauding Alia’s drive as a performer, Mahesh Bhatt added, “Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with a ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy.”

“The world is full of spectators, because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again. This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for Rs 500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker,” the proud father had said.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 8 divas who proved sleek buns look incredibly pleasing with gajras

