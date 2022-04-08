Alia Bhatt first met her 'crush' Ranbir Kapoor when she was just 12; How she REACTED is so pure

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming wedding has been the biggest buzz in the entertainment world in recent times. After dating each other for around 4 years, the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot next week. The wedding festivities will kickstart from the 13th of April. In the wake of this exciting news, fans can’t keep calm to see them in their bride and groom avatar. Now is the perfect time to revisit Alia’s first meeting with her ‘crush’ Ranbir, when she was just 12 years old!

Did you know that Alia first met her beau when he was assisting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black. The two were reportedly supposed to feature in an SLB film called Balika Vadhu, which got shelved. During the promotions of her 2014 film Highway, Alia recalled her first meeting with him, and said that she was so shy. “When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 12 years old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it. Bhansali sir was saying I was flirting with Ranbir," Alia revealed.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in May, 2018. They fell in love on the sets of their much-awaited upcoming film Brahmastra. And in a few days from now, the lovebirds will officially be man and wife as they get married at the Rockstar actor’s residence Vaastu in Bandra, Mumbai, on the morning of 16th April.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, a look at celebs who chose dreamy destinations for their D-day