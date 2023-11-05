Alia Bhatt flashes her million-dollar smile at paps as she makes exit from airport; WATCH

Alia Bhatt, who is back to her busy work schedule after her maternity break, was recently spotted at a private airport in Mumbai as she returned to the city after attending an event in New Delhi. The National award-winner was seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi photographers present at the airport, as she made an exit in her car.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023, which was held on Saturday (November 4, 2023), in New Delhi. At the event, the celebrated actress extensively spoke about her work front, personal life, and much more. The new mother returned to her residence in Mumbai on the same night and was snapped at a private airport in the city.

In the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi photographers, and waving at them as usual, as she made an exit from the airport. Alia Bhatt looked pretty as always in a white and blue printed cotton salwar set. The actress opted for a no-make-up look, and kept her hair in a lazy bun, as she headed back home.

