Alia Bhatt flaunts a flawless smile as she poses with sister Shaheen in identical sunglasses for a selfie

Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Ranthambore and will welcome 2021 there along with Ranbir and family.

has been making the headlines lately ever since she has left the city with beau to ring in the New Year together. The couple has flown to Ranthambore along with their respective families and is currently enjoying every bit of their vacation. In fact, Alia, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who are avid social media users, have been sharing beautiful glimpses of their family time there and dishing out major family vacation goals. And now, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt has also shared a beautiful picture from the vacation.

In the selfie shared by Shaheen, Shaheen was seen posing with the Student of The Year actress as they were soaking in the winter sun in Ranthambore. In the pic, Alia looked stunning as she was wearing a camouflaged jacket, while Shaheen was seen wearing a sky blue coloured sweatshirt. While the Bhatt sisters were flaunting their flawless smiles as they posed for the selfie, it was their identical, stylish sunglasses that caught the attention.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s sun kissed selfie:

Earlier, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Sahni Kapoor has shared a beautiful selfie with Alia and mommy Neetu Kapoor and the trio made a perfect click. However, the adorable picture did make fans miss Ranbir Kapoor in the frame. Interestingly, ever since Ranbir and Alia have left for their New Year vacation, there have been speculations that the couple will be exchanging rings during the trip in presence of their respective families. However, Randhir Kapoor has quashed the rumours.

