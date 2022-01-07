Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'boyfriend’s photography skills' as she posts PICS clicked by Ranbir Kapoor

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Jan 07, 2022 01:44 PM IST  |  17.7K
   
Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'boyfriend’s photography skills' as she posts PICS clicked by Ranbir Kapoor (Pic credit - Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood now. Ever since these two have made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga over their pictures and videos. Alia Bhatt is quite active on social media and we have always seen her posting cute pictures of herself that pace the heartbeats of her fans. Well, off late the actress has been sharing some lovey-dovey moments from her recent New Year trip with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Today, also she posted several pictures of her in a way to flaunt Ranbir’s photography skills. 

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt flaunts her dimples in the first picture as she looks away from the camera and smiles. In the next picture, she is staring straight into the lenses and yet again showing her faint smile. The third picture too has her looking away from the camera and yet again the focus seems to be on her dimple. The fourth one is the cutest picture as Alia, wearing a monkey cap and an army print hoodie just smiles and looks happy. Sharing these pictures, Alia captioned it as, “casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”

Take a look:

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that is all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is for the first time that these two love birds will be collaborating on-screen. 

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Anonymous
26 minutes ago
who else thinks this is jealousy in response to the love the hot couple of the past few months are getting?! ☝️
0 REPLY