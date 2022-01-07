Alia Bhatt flaunts her 'boyfriend’s photography skills' as she posts PICS clicked by Ranbir Kapoor
In the pictures, Alia Bhatt flaunts her dimples in the first picture as she looks away from the camera and smiles. In the next picture, she is staring straight into the lenses and yet again showing her faint smile. The third picture too has her looking away from the camera and yet again the focus seems to be on her dimple. The fourth one is the cutest picture as Alia, wearing a monkey cap and an army print hoodie just smiles and looks happy. Sharing these pictures, Alia captioned it as, “casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills.”
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that is all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is for the first time that these two love birds will be collaborating on-screen.
Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.
