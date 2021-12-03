Alia Bhatt flaunts her colourful side in sunkissed photos; Arjun Kapoor calls her ‘Rangeeli Rani’

Alia Bhatt is all about colours, style and panache and she never misses a chance to win hearts with her stunning pics. And while each of her pics is a treat to fans, she once again managed to make the headlines as she shared some stunning pics of herself on social media wherein her style statement was winning hearts. However, it was her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Alia’s pics that went on to garner a lot of attention.

In the sunkissed pics, Alia had her make up game on point and had left her wavy tresses open. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress looked stunning as she wore a luscious lemon coloured top with a multi-coloured jacket and denims. Clearly, Alia has been dishing out major style goals to her massive fan following. While the pics went on to receive instant attention from the netizens, Arjun also took to the comment section and made a quirky comment as he called the Raazi actress “Rangeeli Rani”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the kitty. She is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Besides, the Gully Boy actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor which will mark her first collaboration with the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, Darlings, Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt welcomes winter in style in tie dye sweatshirt as she gets clicked in the city