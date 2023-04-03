Alia Bhatt flaunts her cute smile as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Alia Bhatt has been stealing all the limelight for her glamorous attires at the recently held grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center. On day 1 of the event she stunned in a saree and arrived along with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and dad Mukesh Bhatt. The next day, she went funky and left everyone speechless in a white short dress with puff sleeves and neck. Well, after the fun weekend, the actress seems to be back to work on a Monday and we bet her simple attire and cute smile are enough to get your Monday blues away.

Alia Bhatt spotted in casual attire

Alia Bhatt was spotted this morning at a shooting set as she seems to have resumed her upcoming projects. She was seen wearing a white tee over blue denim and she layered it with a pink coloured oversized tee. We could see her with her staff members as one of them held an umbrella for her. As she walked towards her set she passed by a school campus where several kids were playing. The moment they spot Alia, the kids started screaming and the Dear Zindagi star smiled and waved at them.

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

