Alia Bhatt flaunts her glam avatar in a perfect selfie as she teases fans about her 'special shoot'; See PHOTO
Actress Alia Bhatt has been keeping busy these days as she is often spotted while heading for dubbing for her upcoming film, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Today too, Alia was spotted at a dubbing studio when she headed out. Amid this, the Brahmastra star has been actively using her social media handle to keep her fans updated about her shenanigans and today, she shared a selfie along with a note to tease fans about a 'special shoot' that she wrapped up today.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia penned a note as she shared a selfie and teased fans about her shoot of the day. She called it special. In the photo, we could see Alia dolled up with perfect nude makeup and a shiny lip gloss. With her hair left open and a sweet smile, Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in the photo. She is seen sporting a white outfit in the selfie and seeing the photo, fans surely would have been intrigued to know about the Brahmastra star's shoot.
Sharing the selfie, Alia wrote, "Today's shoot was tooo special. Can't wait to share!!." The gorgeous star surely left all excited about the same.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt's selfie:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Besides Brahmastra, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and RRR with SS Rajamouli.
Also Read|PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in her casual wear as she gets papped in the city
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
Sanjay bhansali and rajamouli projects!! damn fortunate
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Beautiful girl
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
ALIAAAAAAAA...
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Gorgeous
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Beautiful
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
So beautiful
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Aloo<3
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Pretty pretty.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Oh this dimwit now needs her fans.... oh poor creepy old man’s daughter!!!