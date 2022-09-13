Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin and growing baby bump in pink dress; PHOTOS from Bandra outing
Alia Bhatt is a pretty lady in pink outfit as she gets snapped in the city today.
Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the success of her recently released movie Brahmastra. The film also stars her hubby Ranbir Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. Undoubtedly this year has been quite an eventful year for the actress both personally and professionally. From getting married to giving back-to-back hits to now gearing up to embrace parenthood, Alia has grabbed all the limelight. It is always a visual treat for the fans to see her step out of the house and flaunt her pregnancy glow and baby bump and today too she made all heads turn as she was snapped in the city.
In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt looking gorgeous in a pink coloured maternity gown. Her skin glowed and she looked flawless. The Brahmastra actress tied her hair in a bun and accessorized it with golden hoops. She completed her look with black flip flops and waved at the paparazzi and posed for them. We have to admit that she looked lovely in that pink gown.
Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures:
Talking about Brahmastra's success, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Audience ka jo pyaar mil raha hai, usse bada Brahmastra kucch nahi hai. Patting at Ayan, Ranbir added, “I am extremely happy and proud of this man standing here next to me. He has worked with a lot of dedication, hard work, and love. And this is the best feeling. We all have come back to the cinemas. We loved seeing the emotions here. We feel loved, entertained. People are laughing, clapping. This is what cinemas is all about.” Meanwhile, Brahmastra was the number one movie at the global box office during the weekend. This is the first time ever a Bollywood film has topped the worldwide box office charts.
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt says 'Pyaar se bada koi astra nahi' as Ranbir Kapoor gets mobbed by fans at Brahmastra screening