Alia Bhatt flaunts her ‘morning slurp’ in new selfie; Here’s 6 times she proved no-makeup selfies are a thing

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her talent or her cute looks, everything about the actress is loved by her fans and it makes her one of the most bankable stars. Last year has been a remarkable one for her both in terms of the professional and personal front. From her film Gangubai Kathiawadi becoming a blockbuster to her getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and then welcoming her first child, she surely had a fabulous year. Well, these days all eyes are on her as everyone is looking toward to her massive pregnancy transformation. Alia has once again started being a little more active on her Instagram handle and shared a morning no-makeup selfie. Her glowing skin will make you feel beautiful and make you believe that you do not always need make-up to look pretty, sometimes being happy too does wonders. Alia Bhatt’s no make-up selfies

The morning slurp Alia Bhatt looks calm and composed in the recent selfie she posted on her Instagram. We know that her life lately must be chaotic because of the new motherhood responsibilities that have come her way. But this selfie is proof that she is still finding some time for herself and enjoying her ‘me time’. Look at the bright sun shining on her face, her rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips, and tightly tied hair in a single ponytail, doesn’t it all look lovely? Her neon green tee adds more colour to her selfie.

Morning Sunshine This selfie posted by Alia Bhatt is proof of what a morning walk does to your skin. That glow, that smile and the perfectly cute dimples isn’t that what beauty is all about? Who needs makeup when you can look like a ray of morning sunshine without it? Alia looks lovely in a black hoodie with her hair flying in the air as she smiles ear to ear.

Happy tummy, happy face! Look at Alia Bhatt enjoying a massive burger and fries and flaunting her no-makeup look. She is wearing a black shiny puffer jacket over a white tee as she holds her burger in one hand and fries in the other hand. Her face is still glowing even though there is not a touch of makeup on it.

The beach bum The sunshine does something to Alia Bhatt’s face and makes it glow like a true beauty. In this picture, she can be seen lying on the beach wearing her blue bikini, with her hair falling down. The way Alia looks at the camera with her dreamy eyes is enough to make you fall in love with her.

Happy high! Someone has rightly said that happy girls are the prettiest and clearly so Alia Bhatt is proving every word of this phrase right. She is happy and can be seen smiling in this picture as she is wearing her pink top over blue denim.

Alia Bhatt’s work front Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor. This film not only broke several box-office records but also won the hearts of almost every fan. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh. This film also stars several veteran stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

